Lawton man pleads guilty to firearm and explosive charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The man accused of having explosives and guns in his west Lawton apartment earlier this year pleaded guilty Thursday.
It led to a massive law enforcement investigation back in February and shut down part of the Green Terrace apartments for days.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma says Phillip Heath pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of both explosives and firearms.
He will be sentenced in about 90 days and faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.
Heath remains in US Marshal custody.
