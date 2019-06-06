New beds provide relief to bug problem at local shelter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On an average day, Wichita Falls Faith Mission will see over fifty people, and over half full.
With that many people comes some unwanted creatures: bed bugs.
Faith Mission says they have to spray once a month to try and keep the problem under control. The bugs mainly hide within the cracks of the shelter's wooden bunk beds.
Sergeant Toby Romack of the Salvation Army describes it as an ongoing battle.
But thanks to perfect timing, and the generosity of the Salvation Army, metal-framed bunk beds are helping to ease the problem by not giving the bugs a place to hide.
“Steve called me, he said I heard you’re getting new beds, what are you doing with the old ones?” said Romack.
“Toby and I just happened to hook up right at the time that he was trying to figure out what he was going to do with his old ones. And he made us a really great deal, sold them to us for a fraction of what the cost would have been,” said Steve Sparks, CEO of Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
The beds were taken apart and delivered to Faith Mission this morning.
“We’re real excited about. We think they’re going to be a great durable replacement for what we already have,” said Sparks.
These newest additions will help ensure a more inviting place for the families they serve
“Whatever the needs are for our homeless neighbors in our community, that’s what we want to do. So we’re constantly thinking about how we can do that better,” said Sparks.
With the construction of the new beds, as well as cleaning and spraying, Wichita Falls Faith Mission will be closed Monday. The Salvation Army says it is prepared for those who need them during the closure.
