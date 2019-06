WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A band of showers and thunder will move east across the area overnight. Most of the showers may be gone by Thursday morning and a good part of the area may not see much rain throughout the day Thursday. Highs with a mixture of sun/clouds should reach the middle 80s. Hotter and drier weather returns for at least part of the weekend before a strong cold front cools us down early next week.