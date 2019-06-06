Some shower chances remain for today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With your first alert forecast I’m first alert meteorologist Garrett James. For the first time in several days we are not tracking a line of storms out to the west this morning. We had the come through late last night. Which gave parts of the area anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall. We have another chance for rain today, we are giving it a 40% chance across the area. This morning we are going to see some partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and storms across the area. We have this storm system sitting to the north of us that will continue to give us rain chances for today. The better chances for showers and storms this morning is mainly in Oklahoma. However as that storm system moves to the east this afternoon the better rain chances move into Texoma. Once this happens we will have scattered storm chances throughout the afternoon into the evening hours. For this afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with a high in the mid 80s for the area.