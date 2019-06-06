UPDATE: WFPD releases name of suspect in overnight standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person is in the Wichita County jail after police say he shot at them.
At 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night, Wichita Falls police responded to a possible disturbance in the 1200 block of 35th Street.
When they arrived, officers tried to approach the home, but say a suspect inside began firing multiple shots.
Police surrounded the house, and nearly 30 minutes later, officers were able to make contact with the suspect and arrest him.
Steven Kain Oliver, 23, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant and Burglary of a Habitation.
No injuries were reported.
