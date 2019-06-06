WF man waving gun in street faces numerous charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One man is behind bars following an incident with a gun, which resulted in two officers being injured.
Wichita Falls police responded to a call Wednesday night about a man waving a gun on Lincoln Street.
When they arrived, they found the man and attempted to stop and arrest him.
The suspect then took off, and officers attempted to tackle him to the ground.
Two officers were injured with cuts to the hand and head, but were treated on scene.
Richard Lee Williams, 27, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, two charges of Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to take a Weapon from an Officer, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.
His bond has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.