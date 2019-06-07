Crime is down in Wichita Falls, despite recent violence

"The way the police department approaches crime prevention in the city is Multifaceted. One, we use more directed patrol meaning we look at areas in the city that are experiencing particular problems say hey one has home burglaries and others are looking for vehicle burglaries, and officers are assigned those areas they do a more direct patrol. Second, the police department has open communication the department talked between one another, we are sharing information. Three the gang injunction, I cannot say enough about the gang injunction. I think it has played a huge factor in bringing down crime within our department. "McClure adds “But more than anything, I think there is a great relationship between the city, the community, ,and the police department,” said McClure.