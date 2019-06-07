Highway 82/287 Yard Sale brings visitors from across state

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Texomans looking to dig through garage sales have over 400 miles to search this weekend.
The 12th Highway 82/287 Yard Sale started today stretching from New Boston all the way west to Quanah.
Visitors to some of the sales have been from all over.
“A lot of people from Dallas, I was surprised at how many people were from Dallas just chatting with them,” Robin Marshall, a Joy resident that set up in Henrietta today said.
The sales are big but the distance some people are willing to travel is even bigger.
“A couple of years back these ladies were determined to do the whole 428 miles,” Dortha Baldi, a Henrietta resident, said.
Despite still being a weekday, cars were still making their way down Highway 82.
“It was busy to start off with probably the first three hours was the busiest,” Marshall said. “For a Friday, that I didn’t expect, I really thought it was going to be a little slower today.”
For some, it’s their first time putting out a sale along the route.
Others, it’s a tradition.
“My dad grew up here, my parents retired here, so I would make the annual journey to help my mom do the yard sale so now it is a tradition that carries on,” Baldi said.
Giving them the chance to meet new people, both far away and even local.
“Everyone sort of chats with people as they come through, finding out where they’re going or where they’re coming from, it does seem like a good community of people coming through,” Marshall said.
“We don’t sit out on the front porch anymore and meet our neighbors, so this is a good opportunity to meet your neighbors,” Baldi said.
For a list of towns participating and where to find sale maps, click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.