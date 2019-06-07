Music festival held tomorrow to raise awareness for homeless veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first ever Vet Fest will be held tomorrow. The event will run from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is put on by the North Texas Veteran’s Relief Fund. There will be live music, food trucks and activities for the whole family.
Proceeds from the event will go towards beginning construction on a community-based program for homeless and at-risk veterans in Wichita Falls. Base Camp Lindsey, the name of the facility, will feature 65 individual housing units, as well as a community center with resources.
“Think FarmAID but for veterans," said Chris de la Garza, the board vice chair for Base Camp Lindsey.
Nonprofit status was achieved in 2016, and Base Camp Lindsey has been working to raise funds ever since. The goal for tomorrow is to sell enough tickets to raise the first $10,000 needed.
“If we can raise ten thousand of it, we can at least get an excavator out there and start moving some dirt,” said de la Garza. “This is a veteran/military community, veteran-friendly community. We can do it.”
Board chair Steve Halloway said that while the initial goal of the event is fun, it’s also about awareness.
“People still don’t know who are and what we’re doing,” Halloway said. “So that’s part of what the concert is. We got twelve hours to raise every body’s awareness that’s here.”
Base Camp Lindsey wants to have their community center open and at least ten houses on the property by August 2020.
“We’ve got to get stuff moving," said de la Garza. "Our vets, they’re still on the street. When it hits a hundred degrees this summer, they’re still going to be on the street, and that’s not acceptable.”
Vet Fest 2019 will begin at noon tomorrow at Broken Trail Ranch, just off of Seymour Highway. Tickets are still available and are selling from between $10-35.
“Come on out and join us,” de la Garza said. “It’ll be fun.”
Click here for more information on Vet Fest 2019 and Base Camp Lindsey.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.