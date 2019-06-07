Olney pool reopens for the summer season

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The City of Olney’s public swimming pool is back open after being closed last year.
Wacey Canada was just one out of several kiddos enjoying the swimming pool Friday afternoon and told us he is glad the pool is back open after a boring summer last year.
“If I’m bored and the pool is open I’m just going to go and swim because it’s really fun,” said Wacey.
Reopening the pool for the season wasn’t easy because residents showed no interest in managing the pool until Casey Keeter came along and took the job.
"When I came into teaching and coaching this year I got to know a lot of the kids," said Keeter. "I got to know the pool wasn't open and they really didn't have anywhere to go. A lot of them were getting in trouble and so that was a motivation for me."
However the next thing he needed to get the pool back open was lifeguards. He searched and found several like Abbey Harrison who wanted to help.
"I graduated this year and I just figured this is my last summer here and last summer with all the kids I've grown up with," said Harrison.
After that, he got help from the nonprofit, Keep Olney Beautiful who donated their time and money.
"We repainted the building, we purchased the umbrellas," said Rue Rogers, the president of Keep Olney Beautiful.
The pool has been a popular summer attraction since it reopened in May.
Kids like Wacey are just excited to see they have a place to cool off during the summer once again.
The pool is located at Tom Griffin Park and is open Tuesday - Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
