Olney VFD family to host benefit for two of their own

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - A fundraiser hosted by the Olney Volunteer Fire Department family has been set for the last weekend in June to benefit two of their very own.
Fire Chief Ron Keeter, who's been the fire chief since 2007, was diagnosed with both Pancreatic and Liver cancer in May.
In April, the daughter to a firefighter who's also a sister to another in the department was diagnosed with Gastro cancer.
“These volunteer firemen are there in the middle of the night. They are there during storms to help out our community,” said Tami Harvey, one of the coordinators. “I just feel like we all need to turn back and help their families now in there time of need as they would help anyone else who was in need.”
The benefit is set for June 29th at the HDH pavilion in Olney. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and dancing will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets need to be purchased before the event.
They are $50 per Couple, $30 per Person, or $15 for those who are 12 & under. People can also purchase a table for 8 for $200.
You’re asked to contact Julie Lane to purchase a ticket or if you have any questions. You can call her at 940-564-0507.
