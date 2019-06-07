We have a great weekend ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to have an absolutely fantastic day. For the first time in what seems like forever, most of us will be rain free today. There is the ever so slightest chance for a small shower to our far eastern counties. However we are going to start the weekend off right by having mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s across the area today. Winds will continue to be out of the northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. All in all it will be a very pretty day and a day where we can dry out a little bit. Tonight we will see temperature in the mid 60s. Looking forward to Saturday we will see similar conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even for some places the very low 90s. Our next rain chances come Sunday as we are tracking a cold front that will move through Texoma that will bring us these rain chances.