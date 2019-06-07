Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested after police say she stole her sister’s baby and called it her own.
According to a Wichita Falls Police Department report, Latoya Reece, 32, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.
Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Marconi. A mother told police several family members were watching her six-month-old baby while she was at work, when her sister, later identified as Reece, picked up the baby and said it was hers.
When the mother returned from work, she found out Reece had taken the baby without permission and left the area. The mother called police who found Reece walking in the 700 block of Holland with the baby in her arms.
Officers said the woman told them it was her baby. Police asked if they could hold the baby and the woman gave the baby to them. At that point, officers said the mother drove up and began yelling at Reece for taking her baby.
Police confirmed who the baby belonged to and arrested Reece, transporting her to the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.