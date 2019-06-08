App allows people to order lottery tickets from their phones

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new app just launched in Texas that allows lottery players to purchase lottery tickets right from their phones.
Jackpocket is an app lottery players can download and purchase tickets from various Texas lotterys, Powerball, and Mega Millions.
Players can place orders and a scanned image of their lottery ticket will be sent to them.
The option to play the lottery from the comfort of one’s couch has piqued the interest of Rodney Higgins, who has never purchased a physical ticket.
“I've never played it before, but it would make me a lot more interested,” he said.
Jackpocket is a 3rd party app, so it is not run by any major lottery games. However, in the app it does encourage users to play responsibly. It enforces spending and funding limits.
Even though the app seems convenient, some people like Allan Larose are not too sure about the updated style of play.
Jackpocket does charge a small convenience fee on player deposits to their account.
A spokesperson with Jackpocket explained that the app is not online gambling. The ticket orders are placed in the app, but the purchase and fulfillment of the ticket occurs at a physical, licensed lottery retailer.
