Tracking a unseasonably strong cold front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -We are tracking a unseasonably cool cold front for this time of the year. We are going to see the low 90s tomorrow however that’ll change once we get to Monday. This cold front is going to drop our temperatures quite a bit for this time of the year. You’re going to think its spring or even fall. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and a few places may hit the lower 80s. We are tracking some showers and storms with this system. Most of the activity will happen in the late afternoon hours. Main threats will be for some small hail and some gust winds. Speaking of gusty winds that is what we are going to experience once this cold front moves through the area. Winds will be in the 20+ mph range. We could see gusts up to 40 mph. Then we won’t see another chance for rain again until the middle of the week on Wednesday.