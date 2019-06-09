Habitat for Humanity celebrates 19 years with Parade of Homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A world in which everyone has a decent place to live. That’s Habitat for Humanity’s vision. Thanks to their partnership with the North Texas Home Builder’s Association, it’s working to become a reality.
“We feel like there’s a need here in Wichita Falls for Habitat,” said Beverly Bryant, Family Selection Coordinator for Habitat Humanity of Wichita Falls.
Habitat for Humanity has built over 100 homes in Wichita Falls since the early nineties. This year marks 19 years of partnership between the two organizations, with Parade of Homes being one of their biggest fundraisers.
“They’re a really good charity to work with. They’re always very very gracious and very very grateful for everything we do and vice versa,” said North Texas Home Builder’s Association vice president Barney Brock.
The association’s president, Doug McCulloch, describes the partnership as a perfect fit.
“We build homes, they build homes,” said McCulloch.
Julie Griffin has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for six years. She said the organization is able to move forward with some of its projects thanks to the Parade of Homes.
“The habitat is helping everyone and I think Parade of Homes just helps draw the money in for them where they normally wouldn’t get that kind of money I don’t think to help them out,” said Griffin.
Habitat for Humanity typically builds three to four homes a year. Bryant said the money raised will go towards the necessities for home-building, such as wood and concrete.
We appreciate the home builders for allowing us to put volunteers in here and splitting the proceeds with Habitat," said Bryant.
The Parade of Homes will continue next weekend. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any home on the tour. Click here for an interactive map of all the homes available for viewing.
