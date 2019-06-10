Manhunt Monday

Natasha Latchett is this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. (Source: WFPD)
By Angie Lankford | June 10, 2019 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 9:15 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

This week, officers are searching for Natasha Latchett. The 32-year-old is wanted for Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.

She is five feet three inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to her arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

