WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are searching for Natasha Latchett. The 32-year-old is wanted for Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.
She is five feet three inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.
If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to her arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
