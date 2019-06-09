A very nice cold front came through the region today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We had some storms to our far eastern counties early this morning however we haven’t seen anything else other than that as far as rain is concerned. But the cold front is officially in Texoma. Temperatures out west are down right chilly outside. We will see the front progress further east as the evening goes on. We may still see some scattered rain chances across the region. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s and even upper 50s for some places. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the 70s and it will feel a lot like an early spring or even late fall day outside. Temperatures will stay that way for Tuesday as well however we do have a few days where we have rain chances this week. We have another small cold front coming through later in the week too however it won’t be as drastic as the one today.