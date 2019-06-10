We’re still benefiting from Sunday’s cold front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thanks to the cold front that came through Sunday afternoon, today’s forecast does not include summer heat. After making it to the low 90s Saturday, today’s highs will be in the upper 70s. Like yesterday, winds will remain gusty out of the north. Rain chances are slim for Monday but clouds may prove to be stubborn, especially over north Texas.
Our next chance of rain comes late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when thunderstorms may sweep into Texoma from the panhandle. Beyond that, we’ll keep an eye on a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week but high temperatures are forecast to remain below our seasonal average of 90 until this weekend which looks windy and hot.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
