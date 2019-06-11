Driver arrested after chase ending in Cotton Co.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A driver was taken to the city jail Monday night after leading police on a high-speed chase that started in Lawton and ended in Cotton County.
Police say it all started just before 5:30 near Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard. They say the driver was lane straddling and took off when officers tried to pull that person over.
The chase went through Lawton before going onto I-44, with dispatch reporting speeds of up to 80 miles an hour.
Officers say they stopped the driver at near Mile Marker 20 which is by the Walters Toll Plaza and the driver was arrested on counts of lane straddling and attempting to elude police.
