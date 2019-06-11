Electra’s Ramsey leaves for Merkel job

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After two years as the head football coach at Electra, Brian Ramsey has accepted the head coach position at Merkel.
Ramsey moves from the 2A div. II Tigers program to a 3A div. II Badgers team, just outside of Abilene, that went 5-6 with a bi-district loss to Tulia.
At Electra, the Tigers had an 8-14 record under Ramsey with two first-round playoff losses.
Electra becomes the fifth opening this offseason with Hirschi, Bowie, Nocona and Petrolia already filling their vacancies.
