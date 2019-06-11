Grieving father warns importance of water safety

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -It’s the middle of June which means summers already here for many. Texas summers bring the heat so Texoma will be looking to cool off in the water. One father shares some water safety tips after losing his son.
“They pulled him out of the water, my lady, and my bother did CPR until the ambulance came,” said Ondricek.
Richard Ondricek lost his son in 2017 at the Lake Iowa Park. Lakes can be a great place to beat the heat, especially in the summer, but it is also a time when children are most likely to drown.
“We had argued earlier. I told my son twice, but he kept taking off his life jacket. All the other kids knew how to swim but him, you know I guess he wanted to be like the other kids and not wear his. It takes a split second,” said Ondricek.
Wichita County Game Warden Dillan Conley says the number one way to prevent a tragic situation like this is wearing a life jacket. No matter who you are and if you see someone drowning think life jacket first.
“If they don’t have a life jacket throw them a life jacket do not go in after them cause you can end up drowning,”said Texas Game Warden, Dillan Conely.
After experiencing this, heartbreaking lost Richard, his family, and friends make sure there is always life vest at the Lake Iowa Park.
