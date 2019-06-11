A few chances of rain between now and the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re waking up to the coolest temperatures in nearly two weeks. Many Texoma towns have fallen to the upper 50s, about ten degrees below seasonal averages. Today will be sunnier and this afternoon will be warmer and less windy than Monday afternoon. A cold front and associated upper level disturbance will sweep south from Colorado tonight and perhaps produce thunderstorms over the Panhandles and Oklahoma. Any storms that develop will move south giving us a slight chance of storms late tonight into Wednesday morning.