Hotter‘N Ale sign-ups underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Registration is underway for the 2nd Annual Hotter’N Ale .5K.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development, along with Planet Fitness, is hosting the event on Saturday, August 24.
Participants are encouraged to dress in their raddest 80′s athletic wear during the Hotter’N Hell Hundred weekend event.
There will be plenty of rest stops along the way, as “coaches” lead the underachieving racers to nine local establishments in the downtown area.
Individual registration is $40 and $55 for a VLP (Very Lazy Person).
There will also be a free block party and contests later that night.
