House Bill 3 signed, WFISD talks teacher pay increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The 2019-2020 financial budget was on the WFISD school boards agenda, Tuesday the vote to accept the 2019-2020 general operations budget was put on hold. The vote was pushed back to Monday nights public hearing. The board got word of Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signing House Bill 3 tuesday morning. The bill means WFISD will receive an additional $10 million of state funding. The board waits for many additional details about how the money is to be spent.
“From what we heard today there is still a lot of discussion on the fine detail and the fine print of the bill and how it will affect individual public school district budget. We probably won’t know until July or October before we really understand the full effect of the bill,” Elizabeth Yeager said and she adds.
“It’s a pay raise for everybody, we just don’t know the exact amount that everybody will get. We know that teacher that have been employed for more than five will years will get a more significant increase but until we know the fine print 'it’s hard to say but bottom line, it’s good news that teachers will be getting a pay increase,”Elizabeth Yeager said.
At Monday night’s public hearing board members will approve a budget based off last years number until they get more information about House Bill 3.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.