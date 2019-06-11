Operation: Thank a Veteran is underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Presbyterian Manor’s special message campaign for local veterans is underway in Wichita Falls.
“Operation: Thank a Veteran” is an opportunity to show your appreciation and let those who served know how much their service meant.
On the Presbyterian Manor website, you can send a card of your own to a local veteran.
Just choose the card you like, write a message, and click send.
On the Fourth of July, the cards will be printed and delivered to a veteran resident living at one of Presbyterian Manor’s campuses.
The goal is 300 cards, so each resident veteran can be showered with several cards.
“It has been so special with the veterans. They are so appreciative, and a lot of times I hear things like ‘oh my goodness! that was so long ago. my service was so long ago,’ but we want them to know that we have not forgotten their service, and it is important, and we have our freedom because of them,” said Jerri Thomas, Marketing Director for Presbyterian Manor
Click this link to see how you can take part.
