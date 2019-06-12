City of Bowie negotiates incentives for new travel center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bowie city councilors approved an incentive plan for a new travel center this week.
The Bowie News reports that a performance agreement for Victron Energy, the site’s developer, was negotiated with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation. The plan is all tied to the creation of 12 full-time jobs as part of the $3 million construction project for a gas station, food service and convenience store.
Victron Energy is developing the travel center on the former city property at U.S. 287 and FM 1125, and this agreement provides funds for the construction.
