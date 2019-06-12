Crews work on Wee-Chi-Tah Trail during break from rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the slight break from rain in Wichita Falls, crews spent Wednesday working to get the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail back in order.
Those in charge of the trail say in some spots, it looks like there was never a trail.
Crews used riding mowers and weed eaters to reclaim some of the trail from over-grown plants.
“Essentially we have 12 miles that we have to weed-eat and mow," said Jimmy Young, “but you can actually double that because we have to hit both sides of it meaning there’s 24 miles of weed eating that we keep up with.”
Crews also picked up trash and will continue to maintain the trail as the summer goes on.
