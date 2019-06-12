Man carrying cross across U.S. travels through Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A South Carolina man on a spiritual journey to the Grand Canyon traveled through Wichita Falls today.
Acie Burleson, 34, and a father of four, is doing a faith walk, while carrying a 45-pound cross behind him.
He started in his hometown of Andrews, SC, on March 11 and walks about 12 to 20 miles a day.
“God just opened up every avenue and every doorway for me to take this long trip,” Burleson said. “This is a God thing for sure.”
Burleson added his wife and kids have been very supportive, while he makes his journey to spread the word of God.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.