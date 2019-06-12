‘Ride dollars’ stolen from Sheppard Air Force Base

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public's help in recovering some stolen mementos for Sheppard Air Force Base.
According to the chamber, when a pilot trainee takes their first flight they are given a dollar which they decorate with their own style and flair. The instructor then receives these works of art as a memento. Instructors consider these to be very valuable and usually are collected and used to decorate desks and offices.
At least 82 of the "ride dollars" were stolen off of Sheppard Air Force Base. Ten of them were recovered when they were used at a convenience store just outside of the base.
The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is asking the public to help recover all of the stolen dollars. If you have any information about the stolen bills, you can call 940-447-5796.
