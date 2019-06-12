Stormy Wednesday morning, quiet afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thunderstorms found Texoma this morning ahead of a cold front. The strongest storms have produced hail, constant lightning, torrential rain and prompted warnings. The chance of thunderstorms will remain good through at least 9am. This afternoon is expected to be quiet, with decreasing clouds and north winds. Today’s highs will be in the low and mid 80s.
After today, our next chance for rain come late Thursday night into Friday morning. The main weather headline for the Fathers day weekend is summer heat. The hottest weather will come Saturday when highs will be in the mid 90s, though upper 90s aren’t out of the question. Highs will likely be in the 90s Sunday through Tuesday as well. South winds will be strong this weekend too, meaning area Lakes will be choppy.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
