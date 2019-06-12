WFISD new plan to certify qualified teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -WFISD is aggressively looking for teachers for the upcoming school year. In addition to a job fair they are hosting later on this month they are introducing a new program called Grow your Own. The program will certify teachers and help get them placed in the classroom as soon as this fall.
Audrey Macklin doesn’t have a teaching degree but has been working with children for 14 years. Her sister sent her the link about the teacher certification information meeting the WFISD hosted Wednesday.
“I have a bachelors in Health Administration, and I thought well maybe it’s not really working for me. I think that teaching is probably a better road for me to take,” said Macklin.
Macklin, along with the many others that attended, is looking for a change. The school district acknowledged that Wichita Falls already has the talent pool, so it was time to meet people where they are.
“So we have partnered to be able to train those Grow your own candidates inside Wichita Falls for no charge. So the pre-service training is actually free to candidates identified by Wichita Falls ISD,” said Becky Hampton, Education Specialist, Inspire region 4.
The best part of partnering with Inspire Texas by Region 4 is it solves one of the most significant issues that people have when changing career paths or seeking higher education paying for it.
Also, there is only one requirement for getting started.
“We are really excited to work with anybody that has a bachelor degree it can be in any discipline as long as they have a bachelor degree and it can be from anywhere,” said Hampton.
The program’s WFISD liaison Greta Benavides says the program won’t be easy with online training, testing deadlines and 30 hours of interactive field experience but it’s worth it.
I am an alternative certified teacher, and it might sound overwhelming in the beginning, but it’s doable. All you need to do is want to become a teacher and make a difference in the lives of the Wichita Falls kids,” Benavides said.
So Macklin like others is ready to give it a shot.
“ You want the best you want to go through the best program for your self not necessarily the easiest because I don’t think there is anything easy about this, but I’m willing to work at it,” Macklin said.
WFISD Assistant Superintendent says they are aggressively looking to hire teachers right now as they are currently interviewing for district positions creating more vacancies.
With this program, it’s not who you know; it’s who you can grow.
