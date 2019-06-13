All hands Community Center filled with resources

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Now that Wichita Falls East Branch YMCA has become the All Hands Community Center several new things are happening. Including new programs and community partnerships.
One of those programs that launched this week is geared towards helping the incarcerated and previously incarcerated get back on track.
“There are many, many things going on, and we are just thankful that now we have an opportunity to serve our community,” said JW Harris, Director, All Hands Community Center
Matthew Stephens, a member of the Fatherhood program, says he's was hanging out at the YMCA when Director JW Harris told him about a program that might be able to solve some of his problems.
“It’s helped me with financial stability and just from a legal standpoint, what should I do if things that happened in the past come up. A whole lot of information is not out there so Alphonso was kind of that bridge that kind of kick-started me to doing things as an individual so that I can be better for my family,” said Stephens.
Alphonso Holmes spearheaded this program that helps Dads. The Fatherhood Engagement Coordinator at the North Texas United Way is continuously working to help families.
“We just started a program that helps Dad’s that are incarcerated or recently released from incarceration we have events, where they can engage in their kids lives, we help them with child support issues, finding a job, custody cases, if they want to get their GED or go back to college.”
Holmes says the need for this program in Wichita County is proven.
“High statistics, teenage pregnancy, and the dropout rates,” said Holmes.
Stephens who is about to start his very own program at the community center says the programs been beneficial for him on all levels.
“Rebuilding your spirit, your mind, and your body. Everything else takes care of itself,” said Stephens.
To be a part of this program, you need to be a dad, complete an application, meet the income needs and have a desire for change.
For more information about the Fatherhood program checkout at 24/7 fatherhood engagement on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.