Coaching change for Falls Town Flyers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Falls Town Flyers have undergone a coaching change.
Halfway through their inaugural season things were trending toward a good start for professional indoor soccer in Texoma, but the team has hit a speed bump.
A team representative said Robert Swann is replacing Brandon Swartzendruber as the Flyers head coach.
They told News Channel 6 this was the plan all along, but said Swartzendruber was the right fit at the beginning.
“My plan was to move to South Carolina in August,” former Flyers head coach Brandon Swartzendruber said. “We talked a few times about who could replace me and I recommended Swanny.”
The plan was to transition Swann into the head coach position at the end of the season, but the timeline was moved up considerably.
Swann will be a player/coach for the remainder of the season and move to full-time coaching for next season.
The Flyers next home game is June 29th vs the Lubbock Renegades.
