Father’s Day weekend will be a hot one, storm chances remain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are seeing some showers on the radar this morning, mainly north of Texoma but rain chances this morning aren’t nearly as good as yesterday morning. All-in-all today will be a nice day with mainly sunny skies, a south breeze and highs in the mid 80s. In true summertime form, slight rain chances linger in the forecast.
Over the next couple of nights, thunderstorms will develop over west Texas and move east. Chances are, storms will weaken or fall apart completely before making it to Texoma but early-morning thunderstorms are possible both Friday and Saturday morning. The Father’s day weekend features the hottest stretch of weather so far this year. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s Friday through Sunday and winds will be strong out of the south.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
