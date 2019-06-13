Iowa Park Animal Services launches new pet adoption agreement

“We'd have to follow up with a phone call and make sure they had it done, and then get paperwork from the facility where they had it done. When it was just one or two animals getting adopted out over a period of a couple of months, chasing them down is not that hard. But our adoption rates have skyrocketed of course because we have a lot more animals coming and going. Doing this before the animal leaves our building kind of alleviates a lot of stress on them and for us having to track people down, because we have a big issue of noncompliance,” Dison said.