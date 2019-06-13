Iowa Park Animal Services launches new pet adoption agreement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new $75 adoption fee agreement was just approved Monday by the Iowa Park City Council.
Thanks to the city's new Animal Reclaim Center that opened last year, Iowa Park’s Animal Services has been able to rescue more pets. It also meant coming up with a more efficient way to make sure newly adopted pets have had their Rabies vaccinations and are sterilized.
Within the first 30 days after a pet is adopted, Animals Services needs proof from the owner of vaccination and sterilization. But now they are hoping to make that whole process quicker.
From now on when people adopt, they will pay a $75 fee allowing Animal Services to be the ones to handle getting pets fixed and getting their shots before the pets take off with their new owners.
Iowa Park's Animal Control Officer Christine Dison explained why she feels this new plan is better than the old method they had for making sure adopted pets are vaccinated and sterilized.
“We'd have to follow up with a phone call and make sure they had it done, and then get paperwork from the facility where they had it done. When it was just one or two animals getting adopted out over a period of a couple of months, chasing them down is not that hard. But our adoption rates have skyrocketed of course because we have a lot more animals coming and going. Doing this before the animal leaves our building kind of alleviates a lot of stress on them and for us having to track people down, because we have a big issue of noncompliance,” Dison said.
The adoption fee will cover the costs of spaying or neutering, Rabies vaccination, and animal registration with the city for those who live in Iowa Park.
Animal Services has partnered with P.E.T.S. Low Cost clinic in Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Humane Society to get animals fixed and get their shots on a timely basis. If pet owners want their pets to go to another clinic, Iowa Park’s Animal Services will have to approve it and set up the appointment. If the cost ends up exceeding the $75 adoption fee, the owners will have to pay for the extra cost. After the pet is fixed and has its Rabies vaccination, the new owner will be able to pick up their pet at Iowa Park’s Animal Services.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.