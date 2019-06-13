Juneteenth Celebration this weekend in Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett residents will honor the end of slavery this weekend with their first Juneteenth celebration in many years.
Juneteenth is commemorated on June 19, marking the day in 1865 that slavery was abolished in the state of Texas. It also generally marks the end of slavery in the U.S., and more than 40 states recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday or special day of observance.
The two day event in Burkburnett includes a variety of activities, including a talent show, bounce houses, plenty of food, a 5k freedom run, and a mud volleyball tournament.
Organizers say it’s a great way to share history with young people.
“This is a golden opportunity to share not only with the African American citizens, but the citizens of Burkburnett as a whole," event co-chair Pamela Dixon said. “This is an all-inclusive thing, we don’t want to just single out the African American community.”
“We want everyone to come and enjoy.”
The two-day celebration is at Friendship Park in Burkburnett. Friday’s events are from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., while Saturday’s are from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
For more information, check out the Juneteenth Celebration Facebook page.
