Macha named TAPPS 1A athlete of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Notre Dame’s Reagan Macha has earned one of the highest awards in private school athletics.
Macha is the TAPPS 1A athlete of the year after helping lead the Lady Knights to the state tournament appearance in volleyball and girls basketball, while earning gold and bronze medals at the state track meet.
The junior was an all-state performer in volleyball and basketball this year and led Texoma with 14.1 rebounds a game in girls basketball.
Congratulations Reagan.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.