Therapy dogs provide fun afternoon for Wichita Falls children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted Tales for Tails on Thursday.
During one-on-one experiences, children read stories to 12 different trained and certified therapy dogs.
Organizers say it gave kids the chance to interact with some really sweet animals, all while practicing their reading skills.
“We have kids who are shy and who don’t like to read but they want to come and do this,” said Susan Cooper, Head of Youth Services at the Wichita Falls Public Library. “I have pre-schoolers who aren’t reading and want to read to little dogs so badly that they will go home and practice and practice so they can go back and read to that dog.”
Tales for Tails will be held every Thursday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. until the end of June. To reduce stress and congestion, families should expect to wait outside of the designated area while the children read.
