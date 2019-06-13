TxDOT: Public hearings on U.S. 82 set

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A proposed TxDOT project that’s been in the works for several years is closer to being finalized.
“Way back in 1990 the legislature decided that we would have a Texas trunk system,” said Adèle Lewis, the public information officer for TxDOT.
" A Texas Trunk System would connect all major cities of 50,000 people or more."
That connection had to be at least a four-lane divided highway.
"They didn't give us any money so here we are 30 years later still trying to build this system up," said Lewis.
Lewis said it took them many years to complete U.S. 277 between Wichita Falls and Abilene.
The focus now is on U.S. 82 between Henrietta and Nocona. A distance of approximately 27.4 miles
“You are able to carry more traffic between the two cities of Gainesville which is where I 35 is and Henrietta. It gives a truck lane for the trucks,” said Lewis.
It increases safety as well said, Lewis.
Right now U.S. 82 is a super two highway and the Clay County Sheriff, Kenny Lemons doesn’t believe this change is necessary.
“I really don’t see the need in buying up all of these right of ways and spending tax dollars on all of this stuff that we really don’t need. That’s a Kenny Lemons opinion,” said Lemons. “As far as the safety of my citizens I’m elected to serve, I don’t think it’s going to make it any safer in the City of Henrietta.”
The project would require the purchase of approximately 334 acres of new right of way. Doing so will affect some landowners.
“I want people to know that when the department of transportation buys your property, you are compensated very well and so you won’t be taken advantage of,” said Lewis.
TxDOT will unveil their preliminary environmental assessment document during a public hearing in Henrietta and Nocona.
They anticipate the environmental approval by October with construction to begin in the Spring or Summer of 2021.
Times and locations for the public hearing can be found below.
Nocona
Tuesday, June 25th
5:00pm-6:00pm – Public Open House
6:00pm-7:00pm – Formal Public Hearing
WHERE: Veranda Inn
1523 E. Highway 82
Henrietta
Monday, June 24th
5:00pm-6:00pm – Public Open House
6:00pm-7:00pm – Formal Public Hearing
WHERE: Holman Center
211 N. Clay St.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.