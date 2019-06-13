Vernon College recognized with downtown bike rack

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Another bike rack was unveiled today in Downtown Wichita Falls, and this time it was dedicated to one of the city’s institutes for higher learning.
Vernon College was honored by Downtown Wichita Falls Development with the 9th bike rack of the series.
The event took place on the sidewalk outside of Karat Bar and Bistro on Ohio.
Organizers say they’ve been able to continue their partnership with local welders from The Burn Shop to produce another artistic, yet functional display, and five more are still in the works.
