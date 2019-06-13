Wichita Falls Area Food Bank using grant towards meal programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is making some improvements after getting a new grant, it’ll be buying seven new food carriers for its meal programs.
The new electric Cambro carriers will replace insulated ones that trap the heat in, rather than adding its own heat like the new ones.
“I’m excited and wish they could hurry up and get it done before school starts,” Troy Turner, director of the Northwest Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls, said.
The heat will be controlled by the new carriers.
“What these will allow us to do is maintain that heat at a constant level so it’ll be like it just came out of the oven just a few minutes ago,” Jim McMahan, child hunger director of the WFAFB, said.
The electric Cambro food carriers are only going to some of the sites the food bank helps.
One being the Northwest Boys and Girls Club of Wichita falls.
The current Cambros are dropped off with meals and the sites test temperatures both when they arrive and before the kids eat.
That time can drop the food temperature.
“Normally it goes down 5 to 10 degrees in that little span, so hopefully with the new Cambros it’ll keep that at a good level temperature for the kids,” Turner said.
The 4700 dollar grant comes from the No Kid Hungry Texas nonprofit.
The Food Bank is looking at more grants to fund more of these electric Cambros for all of the sites in the future.
“The kids enjoy the meals, who wouldn’t enjoy a hot meal?" Turner said. "We used to have a sandwich program and so the kids buy into this a lot more because it’s something new each day.”
“We’re reaching more kids than we have in the past so that’s good,” McMahan said.
