Wichita Falls Country Club hosting women’s pro tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Womens All-Pro Tour is taking place at the Wichita Falls Country Club this week with a couple of MSU golfers participating.
The WAPT is a qualifying tour for the Symetra tour, which feeds into the LPGA.
The president of the tour, Gary DeSeranno, says choosing Wichita Falls was an easy choice and the course has played well this week.
“In running tournaments for the guys for 25 years this size city and this type of golf course tends to be a good fit for us," WAPT president DeSeranno said. "This golf course for the women in particular is a great golf course. Par 71, it’s a nice challenge and it’s in super condition. When I called Mark and Sam at the club, they were excited about us considering them and when we finally made the decision to come and saw the property, we were happy”
This is the first year for the women’s tour after DeSeranno had been running the men’s APT for the past 25 years and he says the reception has been great.
The tournament has two more days left in Wichita Falls after making the cut today.
Full Leaderboard
1 June Ting El Paso, TX +1
T2 Alazne Urizar Zapata Spring, TX +2
T2 Alexis Sadeghy Edmond, OK +2
3 Savannah Vilaubi Downey, CA +3
T5 Riley Rennell Columbia, TN +5
T5 Ana Ruiz Mexico +5
T7 Yue Zhang (a) Orlando, FL +7
T7 Soo Jin Lee Sydney, CA +7
T9 Alex Schies Mansfield, TX +8
T9 Brenna Lervick Chanhassen, MN +8
T11 Gabby Lemieux Caldwell, ID +9
T11 Linda Henriksson Helsinki, Finland +9
T11 Jessica Maynard Rowlett, TX +9
T11 Cecily Overbey High Point, NC +9
T11 Kaeli Jones Sumterville, FL +9
16 Jordy LaBarbera Allen, TX +10
17 Binny Lee Frisco, TX +11
18 Elizabeth Schultz Concord, CA +12
19 Sarah Brown Mount Pleasant, TX +13
T20 Alexandra Phillips Reno, NV +14
T20 Carley Cox China Grove, NC +14
T20 Michele Chun Huntington Beach, CA +14
T20 Amber Bosworth Keller, TX +14
THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS DID NOT MAKE THE CUT
MC Mackenzie Puryear Tampa, FL +15
MC-Tiffany Robbins Fort Mill, SC +16
MC-Hailey Ostrom Bend, OR +16
MC-Reece Feducia San Clemente, CA +17
MC-Alisa Rodriguez (a) Austin, TX +17
MC-Morgan Reimler Scottsdale, AZ +18
MC-Stephanie Moorberg Keller, TX +18
MC-Shanequa Valentine Harker Heights, TX +21
MC-Hannah Gregg San Francisco, CA +22
MC-Whitney Hickman Scottsdale, AZ +23
MC-Megan Brown (a) Cordell, OK +24*
MC-Kyle Fraser (a) Fort Worth, TX +25
MC-Alexis Gwen Read (a) Bridgeport, TX +27*
MC-Hannah Arnold Lufkin, TX +27
MC-Flor Canedo Spring, TX +28
MC-Katie Reeves (a) Rockwall, TX +29*
MC-Giovana Maymon Huixquilucan, Mexico +31
MC-Hali Escobedo (a) Amarillo, TX +34
* denotes MSU player
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.