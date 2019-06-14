6 Around Town - June 14-16

The North Texas Builders Association’s Parade of Homes wraps up this weekend. Nine homes by local builders are featured on the tour - and some are even for sale, if they didn’t get snapped up last weekend. Friday night the homes will be open from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, the homes will be open from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The tour costs $10 and all proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity.