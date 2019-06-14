6 Around Town - June 14-16

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - June is halfway over and although this weekend is going to be the hottest weekend of the year so far, there are several great events for you to attend.
P.E.T.S. June Saturday Clinic
Make sure your cats and dogs have all their vaccinations, tests, and medication by making it out to the P.E.T.S. Saturday Clinic tomorrow. It’s happening from noon until 4 p.m. at P.E.T.S. on Wichita Street. And in June, with the purchase of 12 months of heartworm prevention medication, you can get a heartworm test for free.
Market to Menu
At tomorrow’s edition of the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, you can try some “Market to Menu” food from several amazing local chefs. Chef Eric from Highlander, Chef Kyle from Progress and Provisions, and Chef Patrick from Pelicans will all be providing samples. The market starts at 7:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m., but the samples will only be available from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Parade of Homes
The North Texas Builders Association’s Parade of Homes wraps up this weekend. Nine homes by local builders are featured on the tour - and some are even for sale, if they didn’t get snapped up last weekend. Friday night the homes will be open from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, the homes will be open from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The tour costs $10 and all proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity.
Burkburnett Juneteenth Celebration
Burkburnett residents will honor the end of slavery this weekend with their first Juneteenth celebration in many years. The two day event includes a variety of activities, including a talent show, bounce houses, plenty of food, a 5k freedom run, and a mud volleyball tournament. It’s all at Friendship Park in Burkburnett. Friday’s events are from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., while Saturday’s are from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
