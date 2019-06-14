Emerald City hosting first time Pride Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Local bar Emerald City bar is hosting their very first Pride Fest, and it's kicking off Friday night and lasting thru the weekend. With more than 15 vendors, and a family-friendly day on Saturday from noon until four and a special Guest former American Idol finalist, Ada Fox performing the general thinks there will be some exciting for everyone.
" It's not just for the LGBTQ community but it's for everybody. The demographic is a range of people. Come out enjoy yourself and have fun. We want people to bring their families because we are like a family; 'it's all a celebration the vendors we have a lot of local vendors that have been very supportive and generous."
All over the world, people celebrate June as LGBT pride month to recognizes the impact the LGBT community has had in the world. This event is a free event 'that’s open to the public. All proceeds from the weekend will go to the Metropolitan Community Church.
