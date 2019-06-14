Fire damages MSU TX student apartment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fire inside student housing at Midwestern State University caused $15,000 in damages.
Firefighters say the fire started in the dishwasher and extended to the cabinet and countertop.
There was a single sprinkler head in the kitchen area that activated so there was a considerable amount of water in the apartment. 3″ of standing water was throughout the apartment before WFFD crews removed it.
The water affected the electrical service in the downstairs apartment and caused multiple breakers to trip.
The damage to the building is estimated at $10,000. The damage to the building contents is estimated at $5,000.
Maintenance was called to the scene to help with utility control and staff arrived on scene to help relocate students.
