Get ready for a windy Friday, hot Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday begins with showers and weakening thunderstorms here in Texoma. The chance of rain will stay with us through 8 or 9 o’clock this morning. Get ready for a very windy Friday. This afternoon will be hot and windy with south winds at over 20 miles per hour and highs near 90 degrees. We still believe Saturday will be our hottest day of the year so far with highs in the mid 90s. Like today, Saturday will be windy with strong south winds.
We’ll hang on to thunderstorm chances through the Father’s Day weekend. We’ve gotten into a weather pattern where the best rain chances are in at night into early morning. Both Saturday and Sunday, rain chances overall are below 50% but if storms develop they might produce hail and high winds. It’s a good weekend to have the first alert 6 weather app. We’ll carry daily storm chances through at least Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
