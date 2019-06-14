Get ready for a windy Friday, hot Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday begins with showers and weakening thunderstorms here in Texoma. The chance of rain will stay with us through 8 or 9 o’clock this morning. Get ready for a very windy Friday. This afternoon will be hot and windy with south winds at over 20 miles per hour and highs near 90 degrees. We still believe Saturday will be our hottest day of the year so far with highs in the mid 90s. Like today, Saturday will be windy with strong south winds.