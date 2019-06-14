Oil Bowl volleyball pits sisters against each other

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl is a tradition entering its 82nd year but for the first time, volleyball has joined the all-star week.
In this inaugural year, two former Rider Lady Raiders are getting a special opportunity to compete against each other.
“Our whole lives, since third grade, we have been on the same team,” East team player Lauren Dodson said. “So it will be interesting seeing her on the other side of the net.”
“I love that, she’s going down," West team player Lindsey Dodson said. "But I’m on the west and she’s on the east and we’ll see how it goes. I think we’ll be fine, I think we are going to win.”
The Rider twins are headed to Texas Tech next year to play collegiate volleyball, but for one game they will be on seperate teams.
Rider is one of five schools with players on both sides, giving players the unique opportunity to play with and against their friends.
“There’s certain teammates that I’m used to playing with and friends that I haven’t gotten to play with that go to other schools," Lauren said. “So I think it will be fun to mingle.”
In the sports inaugural year in the Oil Bowl Texoma responded so well that the field has split into a small school and large school game and these former Lady Raiders standouts know the history they are making with this game.
“That’s really special to me because I get to play with all my friends for the last time before we all go to college," Lindsey said. "But also it’s making history here in Wichita because we are the first oil bowl, so it’s cool to be a part of that.”
“There have been lots of good volleyball talent coming up in Wichita and I think we have just had a good group of girls so I think it’s really special that this is the first oil bowl for volleyball," Lauren Dodson said.
The Small School volleyball game is Friday, 4 p.m. at Rider high school.
The Large School game will follow.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.