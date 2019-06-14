Ryan Quillen named new Electra AD/HFC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Less than a week after Brian Ramsey left Electra for the head football coach position at Merke, the Tigers have already found their replacement.
Ryan Quillen will transition from head basketball and softball coach into the athletic director and head football coach role at Electra, pending board approval.
Quillen is an Electra and MSU graduate who becomes the 6th head coach in the past 10 years for the Tigers.
Quillen will remaing the head basketball coach, where he has been the past nine years.
His Tigers went to a regional finals and regional semifinals in back-to-back years between 2015-2017.
He becomes the 5th new 11-man football coach in Texoma this offseason, joining Antonio Wiley (Hirschi), Rick Weaver (Nocona), Cory Mandrell (Bowie) and Mitch McLemore (Petrolia).
