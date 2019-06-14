Sign-ups underway for fishing tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Attention bass anglers - sign-ups are underway for this year’s Faith Bass Team Tournament.
The tournament will be held at Lake Arrowhead State Park on Saturday, June 22. Briefing begins at 5:45 a.m. and the first cast is at 6:30 a.m.
News Channel 6 is a proud co-sponsor of the tournament, which is benefiting Faith Mission.
The top prize is $2,500 and the top ten finishers are guaranteed prizes as well.
Registration is open online until June 20, but if you miss online registration, you can register in-person before 5:30 a.m. the day of the event.
For more details, or to register for the tournament, click HERE.
